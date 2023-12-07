Ivory tower disgrace - editorial

To understand what ails American higher education, one need look no further than Tuesday’s testimony to a Congressional committee by presidents of three of America’s finest universities: Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania.

There, asked whether calls on campus for the genocide of the Jewish people and the destruction of Israel constitute harassment or bullying of Jewish students, the three learned presidents – Harvard’s Claudine Gay, MIT’s Sally Kornbluth, and Penn’s Liz Magill – waffled and then essentially said, “it depends.”

New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik grilled the presidents. Turning to Penn’s Magill, she asked: “Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Penn’s rules or code of conduct, yes or no?”

Anti-Israel protests since October 7 on Penn’s campus, as well as others across the US, have featured slogans advocating violence against Jews and the elimination of Israel, such as “Globalize the intifada” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

“If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment,” Magill responded. Unsatisfied with the reply, Stefanik pressed further: “I’m asking specifically, does calling for the genocide of Jews constitute bullying or harassment?” Magill: “It is a context-dependent decision.” Stefanik shot back: “It is a content-dependent decision – that is your testimony – calling for the genocide of Jews depends upon the context. That is not bullying or harassment? This is the easiest question to answer, Ms. Magill.” Again, Magill replied: “If the speech becomes conduct, it can be harassment.”

Stunned, her voice rising and shaking, Stefanik clarified: “Conduct, meaning committing the act of genocide? The speech is not harassment?! This is unacceptable, Ms. Magill.”

It certainly is. Advertisement Professor of history and Jewish studies at American University Pamela Nadell testifies before a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled ''Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism'' on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)

Hypersensitive, except to antisemitism

This, from heads of universities where microaggressions are not tolerated, pronouns are policed, and those who espouse unpopular opinions are marginalized.

Or, as Ben-Gurion University President Daniel Chamovitz said in a statement, “In what world is calling for the genocide of Jews ‘context-dependent’? In what world does a university president, leading one of the world’s supposed bastions of liberal thought and critical thinking, have difficulty saying calls for genocide are only crimes if ‘actionable’?”

In what world? In a world where the secretary-general of the United Nations says that the October 7 massacre “did not happen in a vacuum.” In a world where it took nearly 60 days for UN Women to issue a tepid statement condemning the brutal rape of Jewish women. In a world where feminist groups question whether Israeli women were really sexually violated on October 7, despite ample testimony and evidence. In a world full of double standards and hypocrisy when it comes to Israel and the Jews.

An October 13 headline in the satirical Babylon Bee lampooned this hypocrisy with the following headline to a fake story: “Harvard student leaves lecture on microaggressions to attend ‘kill the Jews’ rally.” It would be funny if it didn’t reflect a frightfully true dynamic.

The US universities that the three presidents lead pride themselves on providing a “safe space” for all minorities, where everyone can feel comfortable and safe.

Except for Jews. When it comes to Jews and Israel, students and faculty can walk through campus shouting antisemitic slogans and administrators ignore it or – as in the case of Penn – advise students not to wear clothing or accessories that identify them as Jews.

Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, a Harvard graduate, posted on X that the college presidents’ testimony reflects a “profound moral bankruptcy.” Calling on the presidents to resign, Ackman said that their noncommittal answers on whether chanting slogans calling for genocide constitutes harassment and bullying “reflect the profound educational, moral, and ethical failures that pervade certain of our elite education institutions due in large part to their failed leadership.”

“Why has antisemitism exploded on campus and around the world?” he asked. “Because of leaders like presidents Gay, Magill, and Kornbluth who believe genocide depends on context.”

The presidents’ search for “context” for antisemitic chants echoing off the ivy-laced walls on their exquisite campuses is a disgrace. Congress should be commended for bringing it fully into the public’s view.