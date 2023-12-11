Austrian authorities arrested a 16-year-old for planning to attack a synagogue in Vienna on Thursday, ABC reported on Monday afternoon citing the Associated Press.

The source also reported that authorities found images and video instructions on making bombs, weapons and ammunition which could have been used in the planned attack.

Global antisemitism increases

Antisemitic hate crime has increased by 1180% since October 7, when Hamas launched a terrorist attack against Israel which took the lives of 1200 people.

People participate in a commemoration of the liberation of the former concentration camp KZ Mauthausen, at the memorial site in Mauthausen, Austria, May 7, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

Only 3 days ago on December 8, in the United States, a gunman yelled "free Palestine" after firing shots outside a synagogue housing a Jewish day care.

This is a developing story.