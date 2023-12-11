Austrian authorities arrest 16-year-old for planning synagogue attack - report

Authorities found images and video instructions on making bombs, weapons and ammunition which could have been used in the planned attack.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 11, 2023 21:14
Police officers surround activists of the "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) during a protest for a speed limit on highways as well as for affordable public transport in Vienna, Austria May 16, 2023. (photo credit: Nina Riggio/Reuters)
Austrian authorities arrested a 16-year-old for planning to attack a synagogue in Vienna on Thursday, ABC reported on Monday afternoon citing the Associated Press.

The source also reported that authorities found images and video instructions on making bombs, weapons and ammunition which could have been used in the planned attack.

Global antisemitism increases

Antisemitic hate crime has increased by 1180% since October 7, when Hamas launched a terrorist attack against Israel which took the lives of 1200 people. 

People participate in a commemoration of the liberation of the former concentration camp KZ Mauthausen, at the memorial site in Mauthausen, Austria, May 7, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)
Only 3 days ago on December 8, in the United States, a gunman yelled "free Palestine" after firing shots outside a synagogue housing a Jewish day care. 

This is a developing story.



