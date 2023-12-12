UNGA calls for Gaza ceasefire in 153-10 vote

The United Nations General Assembly called for a Gaza ceasefire in a 153-10 vote Tuesday, with 23 countries abstaining hours after US President Joe Biden warned Israel it was losing support for its military campaign to oust Hamas from the enclave.

The resolution, whose passage was greeted with applause, marks the second time the UNGA has called for a cease-fire since Hamas sparked the Gaza war with its October 7 infiltration into southern Israel.

The United States and Israel opposed the measure, as did Austria, the Czech Republic, Guatemala, Liberia, Micronesia, Nauru, Papa New Guinea, and Paraguay.

The vote revealed a drop in support for Israel in the two months since the war began. On October 28 the UNGA voted 120-14 for a ceasefire. Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting about the invoking of Article 99 of the UN charter to address the humanitarian crisis in the midst of conflict between Israel and Hamas at the UN headquarters in New York City, U.S., December 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

Among those countries that changed their votes were Canada and Australia, which had abstained in October but on Tuesday voted for the ceasefire. Similarly, ceasefire support grew among European Union countries. Nine EU nations backed a ceasefire in October compared to the 17 EU countries that voted Tuesday to end the war.

Both the October and December ceasefire UNGA resolution failed to condemn Hamas for killing 1,200 people and seizing some 250 hostages on October 7 or for its firing of rockets at civilian targets over the last two months. The two resolutions didn’t even name the terror group.

Erdan turns the tables

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan called on the UNGA to condemn Hamas, but noted that this was unlikely to happen given that “you cannot even bring yourselves to condemn Hamas! Not even to mention them! Advertisement

“I honestly don’t know how you can look in the mirror after supporting a resolution that doesn’t condemn Hamas and doesn’t even mention them by name!

“But you know what, I have an idea: if you want a real ceasefire, here is the right address,” Erdan said as he held up a white poster with the photograph of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his phone number.

“This is the phone number of Hamas’ office in Gaza. Call +970-599-3765, and ask for Yahya Sinwar. Tell Hamas to put down their arms, turn themselves in, and return our hostages. This will bring a complete ceasefire that will last forever!” Erdan said.

Palestinian Authority envoy Riyad Mansour welcomed the vote, saying that it reflected a “historic day” that allowed the UN to help save lives, particularly those of the children.

He noted that it is obvious that Israel is losing support “except from a handful of countries that are not so significant in terms of their weight in global potlucks." Even the United States understands that “enough is enough, Now is the time to stop this war. Now is the time to stop this war. Now is the time to tell Israel you can not continue this massive number of Palestinians.”

Hamas has asserted that 18,205 Palestinians have been killed in war-related violence in Gaza. Israel has said that last least 7,000 of them are Hamas combatants.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UNGA before the vote, that her country supported many aspects of the resolution.

“We agree that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire and requires urgent and sustained attention. That civilians desperately need food and water, shelter, and medical care. That a devastating number of innocent people have been killed, and that civilians must be protected, consistent with international humanitarian law.

“But here is what else we support. We support speaking out with one voice to condemn Hamas for its terrorist actions on October 7th,” she said, as she took issue with the resolution’s failure to condemn Hamas and the brutality of the October 7 attack.

“Why is that so hard? To say, unequivocally, that murdering babies and gunning down parents in front of their children is horrific? That burning down houses while families shelter inside and taking civilians hostage is abhorrent?

“In addition, the United States supports immediately addressing the reports of horrific sexual violence unleashed by Hamas on and after October 7th. Over the last 20 years, the UN has repeatedly underscored the need to investigate all reports of conflict-related sexual violence. It’s long past time every member apply that same standard to the assaults committed by Hamas,” she said.

She noted that it was Hamas that broke the seven-day pause last month “by committing a vicious terror attack in Jerusalem, firing rockets into Israel and then failing” to free those hostages it had agreed to release.

“Let’s be realistic here. This is a terrorist group that no Member State would tolerate living next to. So long as Hamas remains driven by its murderous ideology, any ceasefire right now would be temporary at best and dangerous at worst,” Thomas-Greenfield said.