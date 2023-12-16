Jerusalem Post
IDF chief: We cannot kill those who raise white flags in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 16, 2023 19:44

The IDF and its commanders are solely responsible for the tragic killing of three hostages in Gaza by Israeli fire, IDF Chief-of-Staff Herzi Halevi said in a Saturday evening address.

"The three hostages did everything possible to make us understand [who they were]," Halevi said. "We cannot shoot at those who raise white flags.

"However, the shooting occurred in a high-pressure fighting area," he added.

Halevi said the killing of Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka, and Alon Shamriz is a "tragic and painful incident. There is nothing the IDF wants more than freeing hostages alive, we failed in this case," he added.

Halevi vowed that the Israeli military will do everything to prevent similar incidents in the future.

