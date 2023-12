IDF Master-Sgt. Joseph Avner Doran and Sgt.-First Class Shalev Zaltsman fell in combat in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Sunday morning.

Doran, 26, from Jerusalem served in an operational mobility unit in Shayetet 13 and fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Zaltsman, 24, from Ramat Yishai served in the 6623rd Battalion in the 55th Paratroopers Brigade and fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.