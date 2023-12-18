One wounded in shooting attack in central West Bank

One person was moderately wounded in a shooting attack near Ateret in the central West Bank on Monday, according to Magen David Adom.

The victim continued driving after being wounded and met MDA medics who provided her with medical treatment and transferred her to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

Israeli forces launched searches for the terrorists, blocking roads in the area.

The Binyamin Regional Council said that the terrorists fired at two Israeli vehicles before fleeing toward Ramallah. The head of the regional council was on his way to the scene. MDA ambulance and medics (illustrative). (credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE)

Month and a half old baby was in targeted vehicle

"Near the entrance to Ateret we met the vehicle in which there was a man, a woman, and an about month and a half old baby," said MDA paramedic Ari Rosenstein. "We were told that near the Al Rawabi intersection they were shot at and the woman was wounded by the gunfire. We gave her medical treatment and evacuated her in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital in stable condition. The man and the baby who were with her in the car were not injured and did not need medical treatment."

The attack comes less than a day after a reservist IDF officer was wounded in a stabbing attack at a gas station near the Rantis checkpoint in the central West Bank.

This is a developing story.