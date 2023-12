The IDF published the names on Monday evening of two more Israeli soldiers killed in fighting in Gaza.

Captain Yarin Gahali, 22 years old, from Rehovot, commander of a Givati special forces platoon, fell in battle in southern Gaza.

Captain (Res.) Netanel Silberg, 33 years old, from Na’ama, was commander in the Yahalom special operations forces of the Combat Engineering Corps. Silberg was killed fighting in northern Gaza.