A Lebanese man was shot by Israeli sniper fire in a car in Kafrkela in southern Lebanon as exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah continued along the Lebanese-Israeli border on Wednesday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

The Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar TV reported that two Lebanese men not from the area were visiting the area near the border with Metula and were unaware that the area was considered dangerous. IDF soldiers opened fire toward them and they got into their car and attempted to drive away when one of them was shot and killed, according to al-Manar.

The IDF said on Wednesday evening that Israeli airstrikes had targeted an operational command room, terrorist infrastructure, a military structure, rocket launchers, and a weapons storage site belonging to Hezbollah.

IDF tank and artillery fire also eliminated several threats in southern Lebanon throughout the day on Wednesday, and several projectiles were launched from Lebanon toward Israel, including two surface-to-air missiles fired at an Israeli aircraft.

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. December 20, 2023 (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Hezbollah said that it targeted IDF helicopters with surface-to-air missiles on Wednesday afternoon. The terrorist organization also claimed responsibility for at least four other attacks throughout the day.

117 Hezbollah terrorists killed since war began

Additionally, Hezbollah announced that two of its members were killed on Wednesday in the exchanges of fire along the border, bringing the total number of the terrorist movement's members killed since October 7 to 117.

Lebanese media reported Israeli airstrikes and artillery strikes along much of the border throughout the day, including strikes on the Kfarchouba area near Har Dov, Qouzah near Shtula, and between Naqoura and Tayr Harfa, among other locations. Advertisement

During a visit to reservists along the northern border on Wednesday, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said that "no matter what, there will be a lot of action in the coming year," adding that the IDF would push further and enhance security for residents of northern Israel.

"We are not going back to what was before. This means pushing further, establishing this, and returning the residents here, in Netu'a and the entire border, to another situation that is much safer. Our role as uniform wearers is to prepare the first option, to be very well prepared for it, for combat," said Halevi. "No matter what, there will be a lot of action in the coming year."