IDF strikes Hezbollah as drone launches, rocket fire continue

The IDF struck sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon, including weapons storage sites and rocket launchers, after a series of drone infiltrations and rocket launches from Lebanon throughout the day.

Amid the exchanges of fire, the Israeli Air Force struck a terrorist cell near the Lebanese border across from Hanita. IDF tank fire also targeted several Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon and fired at a threat near the border near Yir'on in northern Israel.

According to the Lebanese LBCI news, one of the Israeli strikes targeted a site belonging to the Green Without Borders organization, an environmental organization used as a front by Hezbollah to place terrorist infrastructure near the border.

Several drone infiltration alerts sounded in northern Israel on Tuesday, with the IDF intercepting at least two suspicious objects over the Lebanese-Israeli border throughout the day. One drone was intercepted near Emek Hahula and another was intercepted near Nir's Cliff on Tuesday afternoon.

IDF strikes sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. December 19, 2023. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Additionally, several rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel throughout the day.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hezbollah announced that one of its members had been killed in the exchanges of fire between it and Israel, bringing the total number of Hezbollah terrorists confirmed killed since October 8 to about 112.

In reference to the rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus stressed on Monday that "we are closer today to war than we were yesterday," warning that Hezbollah is "playing a very, very dangerous game."

France warns: If Lebanon is plunged into war, it will not recover

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna warned during a visit to Beirut on Monday that an expansion of the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel would "not benefit anyone, and will only increase the risks and distance everyone from security and peace."

Colonna stressed that "if Lebanon is plunged into war, it will not recover."

"I bring a message to those outside Lebanon who are waiting to take advantage of the disastrous situation in Gaza to increase tensions, and I mean Iran and all its tools in Iraq and Syria, and also what the Houthis are doing in the Red Sea. This is a big mistake and a very dangerous matter, and the escalation must be stopped," said the French foreign minister.

A French diplomatic source expressed concern to AFP on that Lebanon could underestimate Israel's determination to protect its borders after the shock of the October 7 attack.