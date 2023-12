The IDF announced that three soldiers fell during combat in an announcement made on Thursday morning.

Sgt. Lavi Gihassi, 19 years old, from Hashmonaim, Lt. Yaakov Elian, 20 years old, from Ramat Gan, and Lt. Omri Shortz, 21 years old, from Shadmot Devora, all fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.