Hamas releases video of killed Gaza hostages

Hamas released a video on Thursday of the three hostages who were killed last week, mistakingly, by the IDF.

In the video, the three hostages – Yotam Chaim, Samer Talalka, and Alon Shamriz, are seen holding up pieces of paper with their names and personal information.

In a statement posted alongside the video, Hamas claimed that "they tried to keep them alive - but Netanyahu insisted on killing them."

The video then adds visual effects of shots and animated blood. They are shown in captivity smiling and speaking to each other

. The three were taken captive during the October 7 massacre against southern Israeli communities.