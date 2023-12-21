Hamas releases video of killed Gaza hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 21, 2023 19:20
Screenshot of a video published by Hamas (photo credit: Screenshot/Hamas Telegram)
(photo credit: Screenshot/Hamas Telegram)

Hamas released a video on Thursday of the three hostages who were killed last week, mistakingly, by the IDF. 

In the video, the three hostages – Yotam Chaim, Samer Talalka, and Alon Shamriz, are seen holding up pieces of paper with their names and personal information. 

In a statement posted alongside the video, Hamas claimed that "they tried to keep them alive - but Netanyahu insisted on killing them."

The video then adds visual effects of shots and animated blood. They are shown in captivity smiling and speaking to each other

. The three were taken captive during the October 7 massacre against southern Israeli communities.



