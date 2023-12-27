IDF attacks Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force completed an attack on terrorist targets in Lebanon, the IDF said in a statement on Wednesday. As part of the attack, terrorist infrastructure was destroyed, as were Hezbollah military installations.

Also, the statement added, a number of launches from Lebanon into various areas of Israel's North were detected on Wednesday, with projectiles falling in open areas. The IDF attacked the sources of the launches as well as other areas on Lebanese soil.

In addition, three hostile aircraft were identified that crossed into Israel from Lebanon and fell in the area of Mount Dov. That incident is over, the statement said.