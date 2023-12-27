Kamikaze drone targets Golan for first time in war

A kamikaze drone hit an open area in the southern Golan Heights on Wednesday night, with the Iran-backed militias in Iraq claiming responsibility for the attack.

No injuries were reported in the incident, although damage was caused to a building.

The Iran-backed militias in Iraq said that they launched the drone toward a site near the town of Eliad in the Golan Heights "in support of Gaza."

This is the first case of an explosive drone falling in the Golan Heights during the war. Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim men from the Iranian-backed group Kataib Hezbollah wave the party's flags as they walk along a street painted in the colours of the Israeli flag during a parade marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of Ramadan, in Baghdad. July 25, 2014 (credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

The Iran-backed militias in Iraq also claimed responsibility for an attack near the Erbil International Airport earlier on Wednesday. The militias said that they targeted a site belonging to the US-led coalition.

Iraqi militias involvement in the Israel-Hamas war

The Iraqi militias have also claimed several times since the war began that they launched drones toward Eilat.