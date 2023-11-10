The Iranian militia operating in Syria, which, according to the IDF's assessment, launched the drone that hit the school in Eilat on Thursday, launched another aircraft that was intercepted.

The assessment of the IDF on Friday, a day after the drone explosion in Eilat, is that Iran and Hamas were striving for the development of a regional war.

So far the operational developments have been contrary to the expectations of Hamas, but after the attacks from Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Judea Samaria, and Gaza, the IDF is preparing for the development of additional arenas from which threats will be launched against Israel.

At the same time as the developments in Gaza, the pressure exerted by the IDF on terrorists in the tunnels, which reduces the rate of firing of rockets, as well as the evacuation of several hospitals to the south of the Strip - interested parties such as China and Russia continue to promote their regional interests, within the framework of the tensions between the powers.

The American side is expressed in an air and sea convoy of equipment being transferred to Israel and in professional discussions about the combat methods and the operational experience gained by the American army fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan.

American generals realized that the scope of the tunnels in Iraq was not comparable to the enormous scope of tunnel shafts and tunnels in Gaza. The IDF also said that the US transfers intelligence to the IDF in places where they are specialized.

The "Imam Hussein Brigade"

The "Imam Hussein Brigade" was established in 2016, and it is headed by a man who calls himself Dou Al-Fakkar, a son of the Shiite village of Hanawiya in southern Lebanon. Advertisement

In its first years, the division operated mainly in Syria, under the direction of the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated in 2021, and since then, Alfakar's status has risen even further.

Today, the militia he heads has 6,000 operatives of various nationalities, most of them Shiites, from Nigeria, Mali, Niger, Lebanon, and Afghanistan who were recruited, trained, and trained for a religious war in exchange for a salary of hundreds of dollars every month and new and advanced weapons.

In addition to drones, for the first time in history, an interception was carried out by the "Arrow-3" air defense system. The system intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis in Yemen. The interception was carried out in the Red Sea far from Israeli territory.

It joined the first operational interception of the "Arrow-2" system "Last week. The Houthis claimed that they had launched several ballistic missiles at Israel. The Patriot system was also used to intercept a missile that was launched towards the Negev.