Kibbutz Nir Oz confirms Judy Weinstein's death, body still held in Gaza

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced the death of Judy Weinstein Hagai on Thursday, who was killed by Hamas on October 7.

Judy was 70 years old, and a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz. Mother of four, grandmother of seven. She was an English teacher specializing in children with special needs and worked with children with anxiety. She was a poet and entrepreneur, and was dedicated to working for peace and brotherhood, the kibbutz said.

Judy's husband, Gadi Hagai, 72, was also murdered in the October 7 massacre his body is also still in the hands of Hamas.