Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanese stronghold

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 30, 2023 19:18

Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the southern Lebanese village of Kafr Kila, the IDF announced on Saturday evening.

The operation had two extensive periods of strikes throughout Saturday, targeting numerous Hezbollah targets in the village, which the IDF noted is a Hezbollah stronghold.

"The organization uses infrastructure in the area for terror purposes, exploiting civilians and using them as human shields for its activities," the IDF spokesperson noted.

Footage of the strike can be viewed below.

IDF strikes Hezbollah terror outposts in southern Lebanon, December 30, 2023 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
