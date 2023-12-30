Hamas praises South Africa's ICJ request to probe Israeli 'genocide'

Hamas praised South Africa's Friday request to the International Court of Justice in the Hague to initiate legal proceedings against Israel on the grounds of genocide. The Hamas statement was posted to its English-language Telegram channel on Saturday evening.

"We highly appreciate South Africa's move to submit a request to the International Court of Justice to initiate proceedings to investigate the Zionist entity's criminal act of committing genocide against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," Hamas wrote. "South Africa's action is a significant step towards holding the leaders of the entity accountable for the worst atrocities in contemporary history.

"We call on all countries to submit similar files and requests to competent national and international courts against this Nazi entity, considering it a threat to international peace and security," the Hamas statement continued. "This is to ensure it does not escape punishment for the heinous crimes committed against children and innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip."