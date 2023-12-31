Jerusalem Post
Israel postpones local election until Feb. 27

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israeli cabinet on Sunday morning postponed the scheduled local elections until February 27, 2024. The discussions came to the fore after the IDF revealed last week that some 688 military personnel who were standing for the position could not be released from their military duty due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. This was the main reason the government decided to postpone the elections. 

"We don't usually hold elections in wartime, but these elections were pre-arranged," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. "They have already been postponed once, it is very difficult to postpone them for a very long period, but there are two options: either to hold them at the end of January or to hold them at the end of February.

"My recommendation is clear: do it at the end of February to allow as many reservists as possible to participate in the elections. This is an elementary and important right."

