The IDF published the names of two fallen soldiers on Sunday morning.

Warrant Officer (res.) Eliraz Gabai, 37, from Petach Tikva, was a soldier in Battalion 7810th Battalion in the 'Yiftah' Brigade, and fell in battle in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Liav Seada, 23, from Tiberias, was a soldier in the 7107th Engineering Battalion, and was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.