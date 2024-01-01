Major tsunami hits Japan's coast amid magnitude 7.6 earthquake

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

Tsunami of up to 5 meters high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the weather agency.

Waves more than 1 meter high hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK reported.

Japan's nuclear power plants

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.

Another earthquake warning was issued.

Tsunami of 40 centimeters was recorded at Kashizawaki City in Niigata Prefecture.

Japan's Kansai electric says no abnormality at nuclear plants in quake area.

South Korea's meteorological agency said on Monday the sea level in some parts of the Gangwon province on the east coast may rise after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan.