Over 150 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza - COGAT

A total of 163 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) reported that evening.

Of those trucks, 87 were reportedly inspected at Nitzana and transferred into the Strip through Egypt's Rafah crossing, while the remaining 76 were inspected and subsequently transferred through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

COGAT added that over half of the trucks were carrying food. The other trucks took water, medical supplies, and shelter equipment into Gaza.