Hamas, Islamic Jihad respond to Egyptian deal proposal - Al Mayadeen

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas and Islamic Jihad responded in a joint statement on Tuesday to the Egyptian proposal of a deal with Israel, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news outlet Al Mayadeen reported on its Telegram channel.

According to the Hezbollah-aligned news organization, the Hamas and Islamic Jihad paper presented to the Egyptians stipulated in its first clause that there must be a ceasefire and complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

“We presented to Qatar and Egypt our position and vision, which is based on a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people,” Al Mayadeen reported Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as saying.

Benny Gantz slams comparisons between High Court and Hamas, Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 05:19 PM
Hamas's Haniyeh: No hostage release without complete ceasefire
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 05:07 PM
French embassy in Niger closed until further notice - foreign ministry
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 04:23 PM
Saudi state TV says kingdom officially begins membership of BRICS bloc
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 03:22 PM
Israel says it struck Syrian military targets in response to rockets
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 10:58 AM
Two anti-tank missiles fall in Shlomi, one causes minor damage
By YOAV ETIEL
01/02/2024 10:16 AM
Communications Ministry funds network reception for bomb shelters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 10:14 AM
Drone attack targeting air base for US forces in northern Iraq thwarted
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 09:56 AM
Israeli attack on outskirts of Damascus caused material damage
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 07:01 AM
Over 150 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza - COGAT
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 06:10 AM
Yemen's Houthis attack American warship in Red Sea - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2024 09:03 PM
At least 30 dead after earthquake rocks Japan on New Year's Day
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 09:02 PM
US ready to provide assistance for Japan after quake, Biden says
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 09:01 PM
Hezbollah says three of its fighters killed in southern Lebanon
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 08:11 PM
Israel troop pullback signals shift to lower intensity operations
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 07:16 PM