Hamas, Islamic Jihad respond to Egyptian deal proposal - Al Mayadeen

Hamas and Islamic Jihad responded in a joint statement on Tuesday to the Egyptian proposal of a deal with Israel, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news outlet Al Mayadeen reported on its Telegram channel.

According to the Hezbollah-aligned news organization, the Hamas and Islamic Jihad paper presented to the Egyptians stipulated in its first clause that there must be a ceasefire and complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

“We presented to Qatar and Egypt our position and vision, which is based on a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people,” Al Mayadeen reported Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as saying.