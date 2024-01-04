Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, spoke at the UN Security Council on Wednesday regarding the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

"The Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea are a precursor to the dark future expected for the region and the entire world if significant action is not taken against them urgently. The Ayatollah regime in Iran is the only factor that connects together all the perpetrators of destruction in the Middle East."

The discussion was initiated by the US following a series of attacks by the Houthis against ships carrying goods to the area.

"This is not an 'Israeli problem,' it is not even a 'Middle East problem.' This is a threat to the entire world. A complete closure of the Bab-el-Mandeb strait will cost the world economy 6 billion dollars every day.

Erdan: Houthis are a terrorist organization

"This council has already previously recognized the Houthis as a terrorist organization. Now is the time to impose sanctions on them and on those who finance or arm them. It is time to talk about the Shiite elephant in the room: the Ayatollah regime in Iran. They are the factor that connects and directs all the perpetrators of destruction. Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan wears a yellow Star of David at the UN Security Council on October 30, 2023. (credit: SCREENSHOT VIA MAARIV)

"Iran is hiding while it is the one pulling the strings, arms, and finances its terrorist organizations. The Houthis, terrorists who belong to one of the poorest countries in the world, would never have obtained ballistic missiles and exploding drones without Iran and would not have had the ability to locate ships without receiving intelligence from Iran in real time.

"It's time to expose this to the world and take action. This could be the moment when the Council will respond to the real threat to the Middle East."