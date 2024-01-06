A collective of organizations protested in London on Saturday afternoon for a ceasefire in Gaza and to "END the Israeli Occupation." The protest collectives refused to share information with the Metropolitan Police about their planned protest routes, the Metropolitan Police said on X.

Various protest groups, including Sisters Uncut and Black Lives Matter, are planning to hold a protest in central London today.Officers have attempted to speak with the organisers, however they have not shared any information with us about their proposed route.This has an… pic.twitter.com/k70Y6bIP1d — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 6, 2024

It is unclear if the police had been informed of the protests beforehand. The police website advises that, by law, protest organizers must provide 6 days' notice to the police before the event with information including the date, time, route, and names and addresses of the organizers.

Black Lives Matter instructed attendees on how to "keep yourself and others safe from surveillance" on X. They advised protesters to keep their identities concealed with the use of masks, and coverable clothing and to hide identifiable features.

Keep yourself and others safe from surveillance today and whenever you’re out protesting. wear a mask cover identifiable features and clothing try to take images that do not show faces and identifiable features ‍️ cover faces w/ a blurring app/video editing/emojis pic.twitter.com/wt2H6gjgR0 — #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) January 6, 2024

BLM and Sisters Uncut announced that the protests would begin in St James' Park, having previously only published a countdown to when the protest location would be announced.

Location dropping at 10 am Stay ready!pic.twitter.com/VdQJW3IqoI — #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) January 5, 2024

A large number of police officers have been deployed to central London to minimize potential security risks. Officers attempted to speak with the protest organizers. Police later confirmed that a Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 which allows the protesters to continue demonstrating until 3 PM.