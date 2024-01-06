Jerusalem Post
Pro-Palestinian protest takes over London without sharing info with Metropolitan Police

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 6, 2024 16:20

A collective of organizations protested in London on Saturday afternoon for a ceasefire in Gaza and to "END the Israeli Occupation." The protest collectives refused to share information with the Metropolitan Police about their planned protest routes, the Metropolitan Police said on X.

It is unclear if the police had been informed of the protests beforehand. The police website advises that, by law, protest organizers must provide 6 days' notice to the police before the event with information including the date, time, route, and names and addresses of the organizers. 

Black Lives Matter instructed attendees on how to "keep yourself and others safe from surveillance" on X. They advised protesters to keep their identities concealed with the use of masks, and coverable clothing and to hide identifiable features.

BLM and Sisters Uncut announced that the protests would begin in St James' Park, having previously only published a countdown to when the protest location would be announced. 

A large number of police officers have been deployed to central London to minimize potential security risks. Officers attempted to speak with the protest organizers. Police later confirmed that a Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 which allows the protesters to continue demonstrating until 3 PM.

