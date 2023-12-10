A Jewish activist who goes by Yonatan or @_Jacker_ on X, captured images of antisemitic hate at a London pro-Palestinian march that took place on December 9. The images have quickly spread online. Suella Braverman, former UK Home Secretary, had described the weekly demonstrations as "hate marches."

London’s Metropolitan Police, who confirmed that they had made 13 arrests at the pro-Palestinian rally, are now searching for many of the individuals photographed by the Yonatan. The activist also confirmed to the Jerusalem Post that he had seen at least three signs being taken away from people for violating the IHRA definition of antisemitism. Jewish activist captures hate at London pro-Palestinian march, December 9, 2023. (credit: @_Jacker_)

The sign reads "This isn't 2001 nobody believes you" which is a reference to the September 11 attacks. As the Post recently reported, a letter by Osama Bin Laden recirculated online with many TikTok users expressing their agreement with the terrorist, who blamed Israel for the attacks. Several antisemitic conspiracies have also suggested that the Jews had been the ones to attack the US, not Al Qaeda.

Jewish activist captures hate at London pro-Palestinian march, December 9, 2023. (credit: @_Jacker_)

The rest of the placards draw comparisons between the Jewish state of Israel and the Holocaust, which breaches the IHRA definition of antisemitism under the clause of "Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis."

Jewish activist captures hate at London pro-Palestinian march, December 9, 2023. (credit: @_Jacker_) Jewish activist captures hate at London pro-Palestinian march, December 9, 2023. (credit: @_Jacker_)

The police later issued a statement on X: "We understand why people are angry and disappointed that this man wasn’t arrested yesterday, during the protest. We share those frustrations and obviously we wish he had been.

"The reality is with a protest involving 40,000 people where officers are focusing not just on placards but on crowd safety, potential disorder and other offences there will always be some that are missed."

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man as part of an investigation into a placard displayed at yesterday’s protest.Call 101 with the reference 4240518/23 if you can help. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.We understand why… pic.twitter.com/swG6z2OsbO — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 10, 2023

We are appealing for the public's help to identify the woman below as part of an investigation into a placard carried at the protest earlier today. We would also appeal to the woman to come forward. Anyone with information should call 101, providing the reference 4240526/23.… pic.twitter.com/hNYbVseHjd — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 9, 2023