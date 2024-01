IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stated, "The year 2024 will be challenging. We will be at war in Gaza. I don't know if it will be all year long. We will be fighting in Gaza all year, that's for sure."

The statement came as part of a situational assessment in the Judea and Samaria Division on Sunday.

The statement was joined by discussions of the IDF's role in other arenas, specifically Judea and Samaria.