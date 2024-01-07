Budapest Square temporarily renamed to honor Oct. 7 victims

The Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities (Mazsihisz), along with the Budapest Jewish Community (BZSH) and the Budapest municipality, will temporarily rename Herzl Tivadar Square as October 7 Square. This two-week change, starting on January 7, 2024, commemorates the victims of the fatal Hamas terrorist attack.

The renaming ceremony began at 3 pm on January 7, with key figures such as Prof. Dr. Andor Grósz, President of Mazsihisz; Péter Niedemüller, Mayor of Erzsébetváros; Gergely Karácsony, Mayor of Budapest; and Dr. Róbert Frölich, the national chief rabbi.

The event was hosted by journalist János Dési at the Dohany Street Synagogue. This is part of a series of commemorative events, including the 79th anniversary of the Budapest ghetto liberation on January 18, 2024.