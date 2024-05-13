High Court rejects IDF, state request to block October 7 investigation

The High Court of Justice rejected a request by the IDF and the attorney general on Monday to block the investigation launched by the State Comptroller into the failures that took place on October 7.

The State Comptroller's Office welcomed the decision, stating that "the State Comptroller expects the Chief of Staff and all audited entities to order their subordinates to fulfill the duty imposed on them by virtue of the Basic Law: The State Comptroller and to fully cooperate with representatives of the State Comptroller's Office, similar to the other defense bodies."

The Office noted that "The format of audits in the IDF was determined in a phased manner after many months of discussion with the Chief of Staff and a mechanism was established that adapts itself to wartime developments."

At the beginning of May, State Comptroller Mananyahu Engleman sent letters to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi requesting that they provide any evidence or documentation needed to investigate the events of October 7.

"After more than half a year of war, the citizens of Israel are entitled to answers regarding the responsibility of all the factors, circumstances, and those responsible for the failure - and the State Comptroller is determined to provide them," said Engleman two weeks ago.

The IDF and the state have opposed Engelman's effort to launch an investigation while the war in Gaza is still ongoing.