Blinken meets Palestinian leader Abbas in West Bank

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank on Wednesday after pressing Israel's leaders to offer a pathway to a Palestinian state.

Blinken crossed Israeli checkpoints to reach Ramallah, according to pool reporters who traveled with the US top diplomat.

The visit came a day after talks on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet over Israel's war with Hamas, regional tensions, and the future of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Blinken would discuss with Abbas the PA’s responsibility to reform itself and improve its governance, he said in a news conference on Tuesday evening, reflecting Washington’s view that Abbas, 88, needs to overhaul the organization in preparation to govern a post-war Gaza.

Blinken came to Israel after visiting Washington's Arab allies, who he said want closer relations with Israel but only if that included a "practical pathway" to a Palestinian state.