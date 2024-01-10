Germany has resumed weapons deliveries to Saudi Arabia following approval for a deal to send Iris-T air-to-air guided missiles to the country, the Spiegel news magazine reported on Wednesday, citing a document from the economy ministry.

The government's Federal Security Council authorized the export of 150 of the missiles at the end of last year, according to the report.

Germany had banned arms exports to Saudi Arabia following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018.

Neither the economy ministry nor the government would comment on the report when asked by Reuters.