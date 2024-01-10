US warns Houthis, Iran of consequences over Red Sea shipping attacks

The United States warned Iran and its proxy group the Houthis of “consequences” if they continue to target Red Sea shipping routes after its naval forces together with the British shot down 21 drones and missiles launched at them by the Yemeni-based militants on Tuesday.

“If this continues there will be consequences for the Houthis' actions,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters as he prepared to leave Bahrain on Wednesday night.

“We have also repeatedly tried to make clear to Iran that the support, as other countries have as well, that the support they are providing to the Houthis including for these actions needs to stop.

“It’s not in their interest to have the conflict escalated,” Blinken said, adding that “we are not the only ones who have sent that message to Iran.”

Bahrain is part of a coalition of some 20 countries, including Great Britain and the US, which through Operation Prosperity Guardian are working to preserve those shipping routes. Houthi Military Spokesman, Yahya Sarea, gives a statement during an exhibition of surface-to-air missiles in an unidentified location of Yemen, in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office on February 23, 2020. (credit: HOUTHI MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Blinken: Int'l community must come together to respond

“Thousands of ships have had to divert” and “take longer routes” which is harming the global supply chain and raising the prices of commodities, he said. Then there are the 25 hostages the Houthis have seized as part of their attacks on ships in the last months, he added.

"This represents a clear threat to the interests of countries around the world and it's important that the international community come together to respond, "Blinken said.

He issued a similar warning while speaking with reporters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

British Defence Minister Grant Shapps said it was the largest attack in the area by the militants to date as the three-month-long war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza spills over into other parts of the Middle East.

"This is an unsustainable situation," Shapps told reporters, adding "Watch this space" with regards to further possible action by Britain and its international partners.

"This cannot continue and cannot be allowed to continue.”

Reuters contributed to this report.