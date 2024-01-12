Jerusalem Post
US, UK strikes hit 30 locations in Yemen

By REUTERS

The United States and United Kingdom struck nearly 30 locations in Yemen overnight using more than 150 munitions, a senior US official said on Friday, higher figures than previously disclosed.

Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, the director of the Joint Staff, told reporters he did not expect a high number of casualties from the strikes on Thursday, since the targets included those in rural areas.

Sims added Washington expected the Houthis to attempt to retaliate, adding the group had fired an anti-ship ballistic missile earlier in the day that did not hit any ships.

