UN aid chief calls anew for Gaza ceasefire, urges UN action to end war

The UN aid chief on Friday said he was "deeply alarmed" by recent statements by Israeli ministers about "plans to encourage the mass transfer" of Palestinian civilians from Gaza to third countries and he called anew for a ceasefire.

"Unless we act, it will become an indelible mark on our humanity," Martin Griffiths, the UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, said in a briefing to the UN Security Council. "I reiterate my call for this council to take urgent action to bring this war to an end."