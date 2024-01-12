Israel's Army Radio reported a shooting attack in the West Bank Israel settlement of Adora on Friday evening. The report followed an alert regarding a possible terrorist infiltration into the community.

The Home Front Command subsequently issued orders that residents of the community take shelter in buildings, lock the doors, and close the windows.

Residents were warned not to exit any buildings until the event had concluded. Traffic in the area has been prohibited until further notice.

Resident shot in the leg

According to the Israeli media outlet Maariv, reports indicated that after a terrorist squad entered the community, one resident received a gunshot wound to the leg.

Israeli security personnel reportedly quickly arrived on the scene thereafter, and the Judea and Samaria Update Center stated that a large force was on its way to the site.

Israel's emergency medical service, Maged David Adom, confirmed that the wounded individual had a limb injury but noted that they were conscious.