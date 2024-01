The IDF announced on Saturday evening that St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Dan Wajdenbaum fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip on Friday.

Wajdenbaum, 24 years old from Ra'anana, served in the 5037th Battalion of the 11th Yiftach Brigade.

An IDF officer in the reservist 7155th Battalion was seriously wounded in southern Gaza battles. In addition, a reservist and an officer from the Combat Engineering 605th Battalion were seriously wounded in different battles in central Gaza.