LNG tankers held up over weekend following US, UK strikes on Houthis -data

By REUTERS

At least four liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers were held up over the weekend amid further escalation in the region after US and British forces launched dozens of air strikes against Houthi forces.

The Al Ghariya, Al Huwaila and Al Nuaman had loaded at Ras Laffan in Qatar and were supposed to head to the Suez Canal but stopped off the coast of Oman on Jan. 14, according to LSEG shiptracking data. The Al Rekayyat stopped along its route on Jan. 13 in the Red Sea.

There was no immediate confirmation or comment from the Qatari government's International Media Office.

