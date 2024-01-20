Jerusalem Post
Protesters in Tel Aviv call for change to Netanyahu government

By REUTERS

Thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, accusing the veteran leader of mishandling the nation's security and calling for a new election.

This was reflected in Saturday night's turnout in a central Tel Aviv square where many of last year's protests took place.

While the crowd was much smaller than those seen last year, it still comprised several thousand people, with many banging on drums, yelling their dismay, and waving Israeli flags.

IDF carries out two airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 10:39 PM
Netanyahu: Israel will not compromise on full security control
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 08:22 PM
US conducts air strikes on Houthi anti-ship missile - statement
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 05:36 PM
Iran says Israeli strike in Syria meant to 'spread instability'
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 05:06 PM
Iran to take Presidency of UN Conference on Disarmament
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 04:52 PM
Joint Jewish-Arab peace demonstration held in Haifa, call for end to war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 04:41 PM
Fighting across Gaza as Israel drops leaflets seeking its hostages
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 03:03 PM
Israeli strike on Lebanon kills two Hamas members - security sources
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 01:40 PM
Israeli strike kills kills Hezbollah terrorist and Lebanese national
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 01:09 PM
Rockets and hostile aircraft intrusion alerts across northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 12:11 PM
Rockets sirens sound in towns on the northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 09:41 AM
Fire in school dorm in China kills 13
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 04:33 AM
Uvalde DA investigates police over failures in mass shooting - report
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 04:31 AM
Haley says no to vice presidency as former rival backs Trump
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 01:51 AM
US says it conducted strikes against 3 Houthi anti-ship missiles
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 12:30 AM