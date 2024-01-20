Protesters in Tel Aviv call for change to Netanyahu government

Thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, accusing the veteran leader of mishandling the nation's security and calling for a new election.

This was reflected in Saturday night's turnout in a central Tel Aviv square where many of last year's protests took place.

While the crowd was much smaller than those seen last year, it still comprised several thousand people, with many banging on drums, yelling their dismay, and waving Israeli flags.