Israel has eliminated 20% to 30% of Hamas’s fighters - WSJ

Israel has eliminated 20% to 30% of Hamas’s fighters in Gaza, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing estimates from US intelligence agencies. This figure is lower than the Israeli goal, the publication added.

The WSJ, citing an Israeli estimate, added that, prior to the war, Hamas's strength lay at around 30,000 fighters. Last week, the IDF reported that 9,000 of this total had been killed.

Enough ammunition to continue fighting for months

According to the US estimate, Hamas has enough ammunition and weapons to enable it to continue attacking the IDF in Gaza for months.

In addition, a classified US report shows evidence that in a bid to reinstate its control, Hamas is reconstituting its police force within Gaza City, as per the WSJ. Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas, January 16, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

With regard to the wounded, the US estimates that some 10,500 to 11,700 terrorists have been wounded and could soon be combat-ready again.

The IDF has slightly different numbers. It estimates that 16,000 terrorists have been wounded, half of whom are incapacitated and cannot return to fight, the WSJ reported.