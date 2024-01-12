IDF strikes at Hamas's Nukhba forces, kills leader who took part in Oct. 7

Dozens of Hamas terrorists were killed in the past 24 hours.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip, January 11, 2024 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF has struck again at Hamas infrastructure in Gaza over the past 24 hours, eliminating dozens of terrorists, including leaders of Hamas's Nukhba forces, the military stated on Friday morning. 

In Khan Yunis, an IDF fighter jet struck a Hamas military compound and killed seven terrorists. One of the terrorists killed was a Nukhba commander who took part in the October 7 massacre.

IDF troops eliminated dozens of Hamas terrorists in the past 24 hours, January 12, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops in the area of the city located three armed terrorists who were exiting a Hamas compound and began to advance toward the soldiers, to which IDF troops responded with live fire. 

Additionally, in Khan Yunis, IDF troops also located a number of AK-47 rifles and RPG launchers and dismantled a weapons storage facility over the past day. 

IDF continues to locate Hamas tunnels 

The IDF also discovered a vast subterranean tunnel complex built by Hamas under Khan Yunis on Wednesday. Located by the Commando Unit, the Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit, and Special Forces units, the tunnel was connected to an extensive underground tunnel network beneath a civilian area in the city.

After investigating the tunnel, the IDF confirmed that Israeli hostages had been inside the tunnel. Millions of shekels are estimated to have been invested in excavating the tunnel and equipping it with air ventilation systems, electrical supply, and plumbing. 

The IDF's 98th Division is simultaneously fighting underground and above ground in urban areas in the city. Engineering forces, the Yahalom Unit, special forces units and additional troops are leading the effort to locate tunnels, investigate and dismantle them with advanced technology and operational means.



