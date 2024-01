The US State Department offered a reward of up to $15 million dollars for information regarding Iranian businessman Hossein Hatefi Ardakani, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Ardakani "has helped the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) acquire sophisticated technology for weapons production. The IRGC'S sales of such weapons have helped to fund its international terrorist activities," the US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program said in a Tuesday post on X, formerly Twitter.