Israel declassifies cabinet decisions to counter ICJ genocide charges

Israel has declassified more than 30 secret orders made by government and military leaders in order to rebuke claims that it has committed genocide in Gaza, according to a New York Times report on Thursday.

The aim of the released documents, according to the report, was to show Israeli efforts to diminish civilian deaths among Palestinians.

Declassified documents suggest Israel makes serious efforts to preserve life

Among the documents revealed to the ICJ are dossiers from cabinet meetings and emails between military officers and aid workers in order to prove that Israel is making active efforts to preserve civilian lives in the strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (left) and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, holds a security assessment in Tel Aviv. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

If the court deems this sufficient, it would go against claims that Israel has the intent to destroy Palestinian presence in the strip entirely.

This report comes following the ICJ case earlier this month in which South Africa accused Israel of committing genocide during the current war.

The ICJ has confirmed that it will submit its ruling about placing provisional measures on Israel this Friday.