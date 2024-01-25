Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen's Houthis, Russia discuss importance of efforts to stop Gaza war

By REUTERS

Yemen's Houthi delegation met in Moscow on Thursday with the Russian deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov, where they discussed the situation in the region as well as the importance of intensifying efforts to pressure the United States and Israel to stop war in the Gaza Strip, the Houthi top negotiator said on messaging platform X.

US, Israel agree on unprecedented arms deal amid Gaza war - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2024 08:31 PM
Israel Police find suspicious object planted near car in Bat Yam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2024 08:22 PM
CIA chief to meet with Israeli, Qatari officials for Gaza hostage talks
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 06:36 PM
Fire breaks out at Iranian hospital in Tehran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2024 05:47 PM
Iraq, US agree set up talks on future of US-led coalition - statement
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 04:29 PM
Houthis leader: Targeting of ships will continue until aid reaches Gaza
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 04:00 PM
Russian woman sentenced to 27 years for bombing that killed war blogger
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 02:18 PM
Child on boat drifting in Mediterranean for days dies - Cypriot official
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 02:13 PM
Family of hostage Carmel Gat to hold public yoga session
By HANNAH BROWN
01/25/2024 12:39 PM
Russia-Ukraine POW swaps to continue, Russian MP says - Ifax
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 11:03 AM
South Korea member of parliament attacked - Yonhap
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 11:02 AM
China: we have never provided any weapons or equipment to groups in Gaza
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:47 AM
Red sea attacks push BHP to divert shipping - WSJ
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:44 AM
China's defense ministry: India border issue 'left over from history'
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:33 AM
Chinese defense ministry: military continues to train, prepare for war
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:32 AM