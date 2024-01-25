Yemen's Houthi delegation met in Moscow on Thursday with the Russian deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov, where they discussed the situation in the region as well as the importance of intensifying efforts to pressure the United States and Israel to stop war in the Gaza Strip, the Houthi top negotiator said on messaging platform X.
Yemen's Houthis, Russia discuss importance of efforts to stop Gaza war
By REUTERS01/25/2024 06:36 PM
By REUTERS01/25/2024 04:29 PM
By REUTERS01/25/2024 04:00 PM
By REUTERS01/25/2024 02:18 PM
By REUTERS01/25/2024 02:13 PM
By REUTERS01/25/2024 11:03 AM
By REUTERS01/25/2024 11:02 AM
By REUTERS01/25/2024 10:47 AM
By REUTERS01/25/2024 10:44 AM
By REUTERS01/25/2024 10:33 AM
By REUTERS01/25/2024 10:32 AM