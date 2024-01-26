Israeli kids crawl under Gaza border fence, returned by IDF troops

Two Israeli children were filmed crossing the Gaza border into the Jabaliya area on Thursday before being returned to the Israeli side of the border by IDF troops, Army Radio reported Friday afternoon.

The IDF released a statement on the incident, stressing that physical proximity to the border area is "dangerous and forbidden.

"The children crawled under the fence inside Israeli territory," the IDF further said, reaffirming that they never reached Gazan territory.

תקרית חמורה בגבול עזה: שני ילדים ישראלים חצו אתמול את גדר הגבול באזור ג'באליה, כוח צה"ל השיב אותם לשטח הארץ; צה"ל: "התקרבות מסוכנת ואסורה, הילדים זחלו מתחת לגדר בשטח ישראל, ולא עברו לשטח הרצועה"@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/UafBo2Yh9J — גלצ (@GLZRadio) January 26, 2024

This is a developing story.