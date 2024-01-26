Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli kids crawl under Gaza border fence, returned by IDF troops

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Two Israeli children were filmed crossing the Gaza border into the Jabaliya area on Thursday before being returned to the Israeli side of the border by IDF troops, Army Radio reported Friday afternoon.

The IDF released a statement on the incident, stressing that physical proximity to the border area is "dangerous and forbidden.

"The children crawled under the fence inside Israeli territory," the IDF further said, reaffirming that they never reached Gazan territory.

This is a developing story.

China, North Korea agree to strengthen strategic communications
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 05:09 PM
In psychological terror, Hamas shows signs of life for 3 Gaza hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2024 04:27 PM
US intercepts missile from Houthi-controlled part of Yemen -statement
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 03:42 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2024 12:20 PM
King Charles admitted to hospital for scheduled prostate treatment
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 12:06 PM
Kremlin denies report that Putin may drop key Ukraine demands
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 12:05 PM
French farmers block highways around Paris as protest reach capital
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 12:03 PM
Russian court extends detention of WSJ reporter Gershkovich by 2 months
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 11:57 AM
Rocket debris detected in the area of Margaliot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2024 09:53 AM
Explosive-rigged drone strikes area in gas field in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:26 PM
NASA announces end of history-making Mars helicopter mission
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:21 PM
Kuwait foils 'terror' plan targeting Shi'ite places of worship
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 09:53 PM
Yemen's Houthis, Russia discuss importance of efforts to stop Gaza war
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 08:32 PM
Top US, Israeli defense officials move arms deal forward
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
01/25/2024 08:31 PM
Israel Police find suspicious object planted near car in Bat Yam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2024 08:22 PM