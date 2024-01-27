Israel to grant citizenship to mother of IDF soldier who fell in Gaza

The mother of fallen IDF soldier Cydrick Garin will be given Israeli citizenship, Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced on Saturday.

"I spoke with Interior Minister Moshe Arbel regarding citizenship for the mother of Israel's hero - Major-General Cydrick Garin, who was killed in Gaza. Arbel assured me that the issue would be resolved. It is clear to us that whoever gave his life to the state, the least the state can do is grant citizenship to his mother. I will continue to accompany the family with what they need."

Garin was the son of immigrants from the Phillippines.