IDF soldier seriously wounded in Haifa ramming by axe-wielding terrorist

An IDF soldier was wounded in Haifa on Monday morning after an axe-wielding terrorist rammed his vehicle at a group of soldiers near the Navy base in the northern city, the IDF confirmed.

As per the Israeli military, the terrorist rammed over Israeli forces before leaving the vehicle and attempting to attack them with an axe in his possession.

The soldier is in serious condition, Israeli media reported.

Police officers arrived at the scene of the incident and began searching the area and investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

Israel Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Commissioner Kobi Shabtai was en route to the scene of the attack.

Israeli forces foil attack in West Bank moments earlier

Only minutes prior, Israeli forces foiled a suspected terror attack near Tekoa Junction in the West Bank.

The perpetrator was killed on the scene, according to unconfirmed reports.

This is a developing story.