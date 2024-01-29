The new hostage deal includes a first phase of 45 days of pause in the fighting in exchange for 35 hostages, N12 reported on Monday.

In return, Israel will release 100-250 terrorists for each hostage, totaling 4000-5000 terrorists, the Israeli news outlet noted.

A senior diplomatic source told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that the details are "not accurate" and that there is a "low probability of this happening."

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said on Monday that progress had been made in the Paris negotiations, according to Israeli media.