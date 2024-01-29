Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Paris hostage deal to include release of 35 hostages for 45 day pause - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 29, 2024 19:41

The new hostage deal includes a first phase of 45 days of pause in the fighting in exchange for 35 hostages, N12 reported on Monday. 

In return, Israel will release 100-250 terrorists for each hostage, totaling 4000-5000 terrorists, the Israeli news outlet noted. 

A senior diplomatic source told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that the details are "not accurate" and that there is a "low probability of this happening."

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said on Monday that progress had been made in the Paris negotiations, according to Israeli media.



Related Tags
Hostage headline
US, France, Germany: 'Against Israeli settlements in Gaza'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 08:21 PM
Gallant: 'Half of Hamas terrorists out of combat'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 07:31 PM
ICC prosecutor believes warring parties committing crimes in Darfur
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 05:51 PM
FM Israel Katz cancels meeting with UNRWA head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 05:10 PM
Hamas: We do not harm civilians, especially women, children and elderly
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 03:58 PM
Israel's Netanyahu: UNRWA 'perforated with Hamas', indoctrinates kids
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 03:30 PM
Iran: Sponsored groups respond to US aggression at their own discretion
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 02:00 PM
Palestinian doctor arrested for committing sexual offenses on minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 01:51 PM
Red Sea crisis causes 10-15-day delays in Barcelona port
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:35 PM
Romania suspends payments to UN Palestinian agency
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:28 PM
Germany: UNRWA is not the only way to help the people of Gaza
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:25 PM
UNRWA says unable to assist Gaza if funding does not resume
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 01:12 PM
UK's Sunak urges Iran to de-escalate tensions after Jordan drone strike
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:04 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial attorney resigns - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 12:47 PM
Germany's Scholz, Egypt's al-Sisi back aid access for Gaza in phone call
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 12:01 PM