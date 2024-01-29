Jerusalem Post
UN Rep. on Sexual Violence: 'October 7 victims will get justice'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict (SRSG-SVC), Pramila Patten met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and spoke of her visit meeting with October 7 victims, Walla! reported on Monday. 

She was cited in the Israeli news media outlet as saying, "Sexual violence is one of the most heinous crimes with devastating consequences that reverberate across generations. Sexual violence used as a tactic of terror, as a tactic of war, is designed to destabilize, instill fear, humiliate, and dehumanize not only the victims but also the families, companies, the nation, or the enemy.

"I just want to say to the survivors and victims, we owe you much more than solidarity. We really want to ensure that at the end of the day, you get justice and that we put an end to this heinous act," she concluded.

 

