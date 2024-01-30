Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia launches 35 drones, two missiles at Ukraine infrastructure - Ukraine's Air Force

By REUTERS

Russia launched a total of 35 attack drones and two guided missiles targeting energy and military infrastructure near the frontline and other Ukrainian regions, Ukraine's Air Force said on Tuesday.

Ukraine's air defense systems destroyed 15 of the 35 drones, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the drones that were not destroyed or the two missiles the Air Force said that Russia had launched from S-300 long-range, surface-to-air missile systems.

Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid to hold primaries in March, pick leader
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2024 09:25 AM
Israel's emergency gov't will collapse if Netanyahu stalls hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2024 08:57 AM
Israel, Egypt defense heads talk IDF plans in Gaza's Rafah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2024 08:45 AM
Russia destroys 21 Ukraine-launched drones over Crimea, Russian regions
By REUTERS
01/30/2024 06:45 AM
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles, South Korea says
By REUTERS
01/30/2024 03:52 AM
New Zealand to suspend UNRWA funding - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2024 03:44 AM
UK's Cameron to discuss Houthi attacks on Oman visit
By REUTERS
01/30/2024 02:18 AM
UN Rep. on Sexual Violence: 'October 7 victims will get justice'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 11:13 PM
Hamas rejects hostage deal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 10:57 PM
Israeli security delegation lands in Cairo - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 09:57 PM
US, France, Germany: 'Against Israeli settlements in Gaza'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 08:21 PM
ICC prosecutor believes warring parties committing crimes in Darfur
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 05:51 PM
FM Israel Katz cancels meeting with UNRWA head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 05:10 PM
Hamas: We do not harm civilians, especially women, children and elderly
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 03:58 PM
Israel's Netanyahu: UNRWA 'perforated with Hamas', indoctrinates kids
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 03:30 PM