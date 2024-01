The Defense Minister of the Houthi government, Muhammad al-Attifi, said his organization was prepared for a long-term conflict with the US and UK, Maariv reported on Tuesday.

"We are prepared for a long-term conflict with the despotic forces," he stated.

"The Americans, the British, and anyone who coordinates with them. They must understand the power of independent Yemen's decision, and that there is no dispute about that," Maariv quoted al-Attifi as saying.