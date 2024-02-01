Israeli government knew Biden's executive order was coming, Kirby says

President Biden's new executive order is a signal to the whole world how seriously he takes settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday aboard Air Force One.

The order is a direct answer to the dramatic increase of violence we've seen from settlers to Palestinians in the West Bank since Oct. 7, Kirby said.

According to Kirby, there are no plans at this time to target Israeli government officials. While Kirby said the administration did inform the Israeli government of the order before it was announced, he skirted around answering if Biden told Netanyahu directly.